Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

625 VILLAGE WAY

625 Village Way · No Longer Available
Location

625 Village Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
4BR 3Ba completely renovated & upgraded in recent years. Outstanding home in desireable Westlake Village, known for its community amenities & top-rated schools. SO MANY FEATURES! Newer windows w/ top down/bottom up blinds for exc. light control. Prof'l landscaping and brick paver walkways & entry. Open floor plan invites easy living & entertaining. Low maint. wood grain tile in main living areas & MasBR; quality carpet in LR and BR’s 2,3,4. Huge, open kitchen has shaker cabinets, soft close drawers, lower cabinets w/ pull outs for easy access, gleaming granite counters. Expansive center island w/ seating for 5 opens to FamRm & DR. Tons of cabinet & pantry storage. Large mas suite has ample room for K bed. Stunning MasBa renovation: walk in shower w/dual heads & wand; high end Kohler fixtures; granite counter; built in cabinets. Mas BR has custom Calif. Closet organizer. Generously sized secondary BR's, w/ newly renov'd Jack & Jill ba w/ huge jetted tub. Spacious laun. rm w/ hi capacity LG W & D. FamRm w/ dbl sliders to 3-season porch has windows, screens, separate A/C, ceiling fan. Prof'ly landscaped fenced backyard oasis w/paver patio is a tranquil private retreat! Outstanding community amenities: salt water pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, fitness trail. Rent incl: yard maint., fertilization; pest control; garbage; water cond. Energy efficient solar water heater, deep well lawn irrigation. DON'T HESITATE - this home will surpass your highest expectations! Pets considered; no vicious breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 VILLAGE WAY have any available units?
625 VILLAGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 VILLAGE WAY have?
Some of 625 VILLAGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 VILLAGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
625 VILLAGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 VILLAGE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 VILLAGE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 625 VILLAGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 625 VILLAGE WAY offers parking.
Does 625 VILLAGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 VILLAGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 VILLAGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 625 VILLAGE WAY has a pool.
Does 625 VILLAGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 625 VILLAGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 625 VILLAGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 VILLAGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
