625 VILLAGE WAY

4BR 3Ba completely renovated & upgraded in recent years. Outstanding home in desireable Westlake Village, known for its community amenities & top-rated schools. SO MANY FEATURES! Newer windows w/ top down/bottom up blinds for exc. light control. Prof'l landscaping and brick paver walkways & entry. Open floor plan invites easy living & entertaining. Low maint. wood grain tile in main living areas & MasBR; quality carpet in LR and BR’s 2,3,4. Huge, open kitchen has shaker cabinets, soft close drawers, lower cabinets w/ pull outs for easy access, gleaming granite counters. Expansive center island w/ seating for 5 opens to FamRm & DR. Tons of cabinet & pantry storage. Large mas suite has ample room for K bed. Stunning MasBa renovation: walk in shower w/dual heads & wand; high end Kohler fixtures; granite counter; built in cabinets. Mas BR has custom Calif. Closet organizer. Generously sized secondary BR's, w/ newly renov'd Jack & Jill ba w/ huge jetted tub. Spacious laun. rm w/ hi capacity LG W & D. FamRm w/ dbl sliders to 3-season porch has windows, screens, separate A/C, ceiling fan. Prof'ly landscaped fenced backyard oasis w/paver patio is a tranquil private retreat! Outstanding community amenities: salt water pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, fitness trail. Rent incl: yard maint., fertilization; pest control; garbage; water cond. Energy efficient solar water heater, deep well lawn irrigation. DON'T HESITATE - this home will surpass your highest expectations! Pets considered; no vicious breeds.