555 OCEANSIDE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Popular Palm Harbor location with lovely Condominium Home facing west for wonderful Sunsets over the Mangroves. This is a fabulous property with nice floor plan. All living space is on

top floor leaving ground floor for large tandem 2 car plus sized garage and spacious enclosed workshop, exercise or play room. Cool ground floor back patio area on the Pinellas Trail , great

for people watching but also quite private. Heading upstairs to the wide open bright grand great room with vaulted ceilings you have a wall of glass sliding doors opening to a lovely deck

facing west with secluded views. Open light roomy kitchen space with plenty cabinets and counter space for preparing meals while visiting with friends. Handy laundry area just behind the

kitchen and near bedrooms on main floor. Bedrooms are good size and both have their own private bath attached. This complex offers and in ground heated community pool , tennis court

and playground. Fun things in our area include Famous Innisbrook Golf Course, Beautiful Wall Springs Park, St. Joseph Sound, Quirky Crystal Beach, Exciting downtown Palm Harbor

shops and eateries. This property also has excellent rental history. Current owner has the best tenants due to popular area and affordable monthly fees . It is the place to be:) This

condominium is a hidden gem just off the beaten trail . Don’t miss this opportunity.