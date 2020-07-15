555 OCEANSIDE COURT

Amenities
Popular Palm Harbor location with lovely Condominium Home facing west for wonderful Sunsets over the Mangroves. This is a fabulous property with nice floor plan. All living space is on
top floor leaving ground floor for large tandem 2 car plus sized garage and spacious enclosed workshop, exercise or play room. Cool ground floor back patio area on the Pinellas Trail , great
for people watching but also quite private. Heading upstairs to the wide open bright grand great room with vaulted ceilings you have a wall of glass sliding doors opening to a lovely deck
facing west with secluded views. Open light roomy kitchen space with plenty cabinets and counter space for preparing meals while visiting with friends. Handy laundry area just behind the
kitchen and near bedrooms on main floor. Bedrooms are good size and both have their own private bath attached. This complex offers and in ground heated community pool , tennis court
and playground. Fun things in our area include Famous Innisbrook Golf Course, Beautiful Wall Springs Park, St. Joseph Sound, Quirky Crystal Beach, Exciting downtown Palm Harbor
shops and eateries. This property also has excellent rental history. Current owner has the best tenants due to popular area and affordable monthly fees . It is the place to be:) This
condominium is a hidden gem just off the beaten trail . Don’t miss this opportunity.