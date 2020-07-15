All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 555 OCEANSIDE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
555 OCEANSIDE COURT
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

555 OCEANSIDE COURT

555 Oceanview Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

555 Oceanview Ave, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Popular Palm Harbor location with lovely Condominium Home facing west for wonderful Sunsets over the Mangroves. This is a fabulous property with nice floor plan. All living space is on
top floor leaving ground floor for large tandem 2 car plus sized garage and spacious enclosed workshop, exercise or play room. Cool ground floor back patio area on the Pinellas Trail , great
for people watching but also quite private. Heading upstairs to the wide open bright grand great room with vaulted ceilings you have a wall of glass sliding doors opening to a lovely deck
facing west with secluded views. Open light roomy kitchen space with plenty cabinets and counter space for preparing meals while visiting with friends. Handy laundry area just behind the
kitchen and near bedrooms on main floor. Bedrooms are good size and both have their own private bath attached. This complex offers and in ground heated community pool , tennis court
and playground. Fun things in our area include Famous Innisbrook Golf Course, Beautiful Wall Springs Park, St. Joseph Sound, Quirky Crystal Beach, Exciting downtown Palm Harbor
shops and eateries. This property also has excellent rental history. Current owner has the best tenants due to popular area and affordable monthly fees . It is the place to be:) This
condominium is a hidden gem just off the beaten trail . Don’t miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 OCEANSIDE COURT have any available units?
555 OCEANSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 OCEANSIDE COURT have?
Some of 555 OCEANSIDE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 OCEANSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
555 OCEANSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 OCEANSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 555 OCEANSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 555 OCEANSIDE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 555 OCEANSIDE COURT offers parking.
Does 555 OCEANSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 OCEANSIDE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 OCEANSIDE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 555 OCEANSIDE COURT has a pool.
Does 555 OCEANSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 555 OCEANSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 555 OCEANSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 OCEANSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg