50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W

Pet friendly 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Palm Harbor. All windows are double pane and hurricane proof. Easy access to Pinellas Trail and downtown Tarpon Springs and Tarpon Sponges Docks with lots of entertainment and dining. Relax outside with a beautiful view of natural conservation out back. No back door neighbors and surrounded by well maintained gardens. Peaceful, safe neighborhood with welcoming neighbors. Boat ramp in the community with a small fee to the association.