50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:07 AM

50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W

50 Gulfwinds Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

50 Gulfwinds Drive West, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Baywood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet friendly 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Palm Harbor. All windows are double pane and hurricane proof. Easy access to Pinellas Trail and downtown Tarpon Springs and Tarpon Sponges Docks with lots of entertainment and dining. Relax outside with a beautiful view of natural conservation out back. No back door neighbors and surrounded by well maintained gardens. Peaceful, safe neighborhood with welcoming neighbors. Boat ramp in the community with a small fee to the association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W have any available units?
50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W have?
Some of 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W is pet friendly.
Does 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W offer parking?
Yes, 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W offers parking.
Does 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W have a pool?
No, 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W does not have a pool.
Does 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 GULFWINDS DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
