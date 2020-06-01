All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD

4495 Lake Valencia Boulevard West · (407) 808-0393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4495 Lake Valencia Boulevard West, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake Valencia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1965 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This GORGEOUS and move-in ready home in the much sought after Lake Valencia subdivision is Distress-free and ready to close. Homes in this area do not last long and this one has been fully renovated already and just needs a new family or investor to call it their own. The home features a usable layout with a split plan, all new flooring throughout, new carpeting, paint and fixtures. The pool is a welcome retreat on those hot summer days and every detail has been handled for you. The interior also features all new doors, trim, granite countertops, all new wood cabinets. The location within the subdivision is also advantageous as there is no effective rear neighbor to deal with, offering an additional layer of privacy. The area boasts public boat ramps and recreational facilities and is adjacent to all the shopping and dining that Palm Harbor affords it's residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD have any available units?
4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
