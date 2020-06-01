4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD

Amenities

This GORGEOUS and move-in ready home in the much sought after Lake Valencia subdivision is Distress-free and ready to close. Homes in this area do not last long and this one has been fully renovated already and just needs a new family or investor to call it their own. The home features a usable layout with a split plan, all new flooring throughout, new carpeting, paint and fixtures. The pool is a welcome retreat on those hot summer days and every detail has been handled for you. The interior also features all new doors, trim, granite countertops, all new wood cabinets. The location within the subdivision is also advantageous as there is no effective rear neighbor to deal with, offering an additional layer of privacy. The area boasts public boat ramps and recreational facilities and is adjacent to all the shopping and dining that Palm Harbor affords it's residents.