440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage townhouse in Townhomes of Westlake for Annual Rental. Open the garden gate entry and you will feel right at home in this spacious town-home. All of the family living space is conveniently located on the first floor, while the 3 large bedrooms are tucked quietly upstairs. Split level with Dining room overlooking Living room with view of the Pond. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry and counter tops for easy prep. There is even a great home office area, off the kitchen, overlooking the Screened in Patio, again with Pond Views. Best if all...no carpeting on the main floor to make cleaning a breeze! Half bathroom on first floor for convenience. Enclosed screen patio also looks out at the Pond. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, overlooking the pond with its own private Enclosed Porch area and en-suite bath with walk in shower. There are two additional nice sized bedrooms and a hall bath with Tub/Shower as well. The 2 car garage gives you ample space for cars,workbench and built in storage. The newer energy efficient a/c system with an electronic filter will keep you extra cool and comfy. There is a community pool, tennis courts, walking trails and much more offered in the wonderful Westlake Village community. Close to everything and in the coveted Palm Harbor school district. Offered optionally furnished "As Is" - one bedroom setup currently as office with desk and chair. Washer & Dryer included in garage. Available July 1st for Annual Rental.