Palm Harbor, FL
440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE

440 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

440 Lakeview Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage townhouse in Townhomes of Westlake for Annual Rental. Open the garden gate entry and you will feel right at home in this spacious town-home. All of the family living space is conveniently located on the first floor, while the 3 large bedrooms are tucked quietly upstairs. Split level with Dining room overlooking Living room with view of the Pond. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry and counter tops for easy prep. There is even a great home office area, off the kitchen, overlooking the Screened in Patio, again with Pond Views. Best if all...no carpeting on the main floor to make cleaning a breeze! Half bathroom on first floor for convenience. Enclosed screen patio also looks out at the Pond. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, overlooking the pond with its own private Enclosed Porch area and en-suite bath with walk in shower. There are two additional nice sized bedrooms and a hall bath with Tub/Shower as well. The 2 car garage gives you ample space for cars,workbench and built in storage. The newer energy efficient a/c system with an electronic filter will keep you extra cool and comfy. There is a community pool, tennis courts, walking trails and much more offered in the wonderful Westlake Village community. Close to everything and in the coveted Palm Harbor school district. Offered optionally furnished "As Is" - one bedroom setup currently as office with desk and chair. Washer & Dryer included in garage. Available July 1st for Annual Rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 LAKEVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
