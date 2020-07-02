All apartments in Palm Harbor
4045 BLUFF OAK COURT

4045 Bluff Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

4045 Bluff Oak Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Strathmore Gate East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
This fantastic neighborhood is one of the best kept secrets in Palm Harbor! Walk in the door and fall in love with this clean and bright 2 bed/2 bath one story villa, tucked back in an oasis of beautiful landscaping and mature trees. Inside you'll find a huge master bedroom with attached bath, plenty of closets, enclosed Florida room with impact resistant sliding glass doors, inside washer and dryer and low maintenance laminate floors throughout. The outside storage closet on the patio off the kitchen is a great place to keep your bicycles, tennis racquets, beach chairs or pool floats. The community has sidewalks, tennis courts and a pool and is convenient to everything. Well behaved dogs only, sorry no cats and no smoking in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT have any available units?
4045 BLUFF OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT have?
Some of 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4045 BLUFF OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 BLUFF OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.

