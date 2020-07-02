4045 BLUFF OAK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

This fantastic neighborhood is one of the best kept secrets in Palm Harbor! Walk in the door and fall in love with this clean and bright 2 bed/2 bath one story villa, tucked back in an oasis of beautiful landscaping and mature trees. Inside you'll find a huge master bedroom with attached bath, plenty of closets, enclosed Florida room with impact resistant sliding glass doors, inside washer and dryer and low maintenance laminate floors throughout. The outside storage closet on the patio off the kitchen is a great place to keep your bicycles, tennis racquets, beach chairs or pool floats. The community has sidewalks, tennis courts and a pool and is convenient to everything. Well behaved dogs only, sorry no cats and no smoking in the unit.