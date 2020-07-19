Amenities

4037 Bluff Oak Ct. Available 03/01/19 Beautiful Villa 3 bedroom 2 bath in Great location! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit Villa is in a great location. Strathmore Gate community is nestled right off Tampa Rd close to Eastlake Road. Large mature Oak trees give this community a country feel. The amenities include a community pool and Tennis courts. We will include Water, Sewer and trash. This is an end unit with a beautiful view of the preserve. This Villa has just had a new counter top installed, Updated Bathrooms. Fresh Paint throughout. Enjoy your coffee as you sit in the screened in porch overlooking the view of the preserve. Call soon as this one will not last!!!



