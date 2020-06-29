4004 POINCIANA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

Great 3/2 End Unit Villas with NO rear neighbors. Move-in ready! Great layout with kitchen open to living room/dining room combination. Nice sized master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan and French doors to enclosed Florida room which is perfect for a small office or workout area. 2nd bedroom has ceiling fan and sliders to Florida room as well. Third bedroom has walk-in closet. Kitchen has newer appliances and laundry closet with full-size washer & dryer. Sliders off kitchen open to partially fenced patio area - perfect for tables, chair and umbrella and

your barbeque grill plus a good sized storage room. Plenty of green grass surrounding the condo. Assigned parking to the right of sidewalk.