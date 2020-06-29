All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:55 PM

4004 POINCIANA COURT

4004 Poinciana Court · No Longer Available
Location

4004 Poinciana Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Great 3/2 End Unit Villas with NO rear neighbors. Move-in ready! Great layout with kitchen open to living room/dining room combination. Nice sized master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan and French doors to enclosed Florida room which is perfect for a small office or workout area. 2nd bedroom has ceiling fan and sliders to Florida room as well. Third bedroom has walk-in closet. Kitchen has newer appliances and laundry closet with full-size washer & dryer. Sliders off kitchen open to partially fenced patio area - perfect for tables, chair and umbrella and
your barbeque grill plus a good sized storage room. Plenty of green grass surrounding the condo. Assigned parking to the right of sidewalk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 POINCIANA COURT have any available units?
4004 POINCIANA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 POINCIANA COURT have?
Some of 4004 POINCIANA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 POINCIANA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4004 POINCIANA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 POINCIANA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4004 POINCIANA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 4004 POINCIANA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4004 POINCIANA COURT offers parking.
Does 4004 POINCIANA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4004 POINCIANA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 POINCIANA COURT have a pool?
No, 4004 POINCIANA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4004 POINCIANA COURT have accessible units?
No, 4004 POINCIANA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 POINCIANA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 POINCIANA COURT has units with dishwashers.

