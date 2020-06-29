3733 FERRIDA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful location for this 2/1.5/1 home in the heart of Pinellas County. Very clean. Great "A" graded schools in this area. Ceramic tile in all the right places. There are 1.5 bathrooms.There is also a screened lanai and a one car garage. Home is on the cul de sac. Large back yard. This is a great rental!