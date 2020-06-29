All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
3733 FERRIDA COURT
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

3733 FERRIDA COURT

3733 Ferrida Court · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Location

3733 Ferrida Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful location for this 2/1.5/1 home in the heart of Pinellas County. Very clean. Great "A" graded schools in this area. Ceramic tile in all the right places. There are 1.5 bathrooms.There is also a screened lanai and a one car garage. Home is on the cul de sac. Large back yard. This is a great rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 FERRIDA COURT have any available units?
3733 FERRIDA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 FERRIDA COURT have?
Some of 3733 FERRIDA COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 FERRIDA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3733 FERRIDA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 FERRIDA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3733 FERRIDA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3733 FERRIDA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3733 FERRIDA COURT offers parking.
Does 3733 FERRIDA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 FERRIDA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 FERRIDA COURT have a pool?
No, 3733 FERRIDA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3733 FERRIDA COURT have accessible units?
No, 3733 FERRIDA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 FERRIDA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 FERRIDA COURT has units with dishwashers.
