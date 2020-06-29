3733 Ferrida Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Lake St. George
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful location for this 2/1.5/1 home in the heart of Pinellas County. Very clean. Great "A" graded schools in this area. Ceramic tile in all the right places. There are 1.5 bathrooms.There is also a screened lanai and a one car garage. Home is on the cul de sac. Large back yard. This is a great rental!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3733 FERRIDA COURT have any available units?
3733 FERRIDA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.