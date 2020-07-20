All apartments in Palm Harbor
3714 FARNHAM COURT
3714 FARNHAM COURT

3714 Farnham Court · No Longer Available
Location

3714 Farnham Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Beautifully Updated Home - 2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Bathroom 1 Car Garage - Surprisingly Large Backyard with Sprinkler System - Located in Palm Harbor - New kitchen Appliances - New Kitchen Cabinets - New Granite Counter Tops - New Front Door - New Flooring - New Garage Door and Opener - New Window Treatment - New Fresh Paint - Inside Utility - Energy Efficient Windows - New Board on Board Fence - All measurements are approximate and should be verified by all interested parties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

