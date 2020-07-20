3714 Farnham Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Lake St. George
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Beautifully Updated Home - 2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Bathroom 1 Car Garage - Surprisingly Large Backyard with Sprinkler System - Located in Palm Harbor - New kitchen Appliances - New Kitchen Cabinets - New Granite Counter Tops - New Front Door - New Flooring - New Garage Door and Opener - New Window Treatment - New Fresh Paint - Inside Utility - Energy Efficient Windows - New Board on Board Fence - All measurements are approximate and should be verified by all interested parties
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3714 FARNHAM COURT have any available units?
3714 FARNHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.