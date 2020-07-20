3714 FARNHAM COURT

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Updated Home - 2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Bathroom 1 Car Garage - Surprisingly Large Backyard with Sprinkler System - Located in Palm Harbor - New kitchen Appliances - New Kitchen Cabinets - New Granite Counter Tops - New Front Door - New Flooring - New Garage Door and Opener - New Window Treatment - New Fresh Paint - Inside Utility - Energy Efficient Windows - New Board on Board Fence - All measurements are approximate and should be verified by all interested parties