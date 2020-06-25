36605 US 19 N

Amenities
We have 2 units available next to each other (800 sq. ft. each)
Will combine units for the right tenant
Unit Listed Separately at: $980.00 Base Rent
Basta Shore Plaza includes Great Tenants as
Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, , Take Aim Gun Shop, , Best Nails, Book
Store, Rendezvous Cafe, Barber Shop and Basta Solutions.
Great Exposure, Amazing Area, High Visibility
Directly on US Hwy 19 N, Between Alderman and Innisbrook Next to the Amscott.
Over 55,000 commuters passing daily.Unlock Your Businesses Potential !