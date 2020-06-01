3629 Ashley Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

3 Bedroom Home For Rent in Palm Harbor! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home for rent in Palm Harbor. This rental home is located in the Lake St. George area of Palm Harbor. This duplex has been completely renovated and comes with 2 extra parking spaces perfect for guest use. Upon entering you will find a large open living/kitchen/dinning area. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Just off the kitchen is a space for an informal dinning area featuring a large bay window. The living room boast vaulted ceilings and tile flooring throughout. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet and attached bath. The master bath has been completely remodeled featuring a decorative tile shower and updated vanity. The guest bedrooms are spacious with plenty of storage. The guest bathroom has also been renovated featuring a decorative tiled shower/tub combo and updated vanity. The laundry is located in a hall closet and has washer/dryer hook ups provided for convenience. The back yard is large and L shaped as well as completely fenced in - perfect for outdoor entertaining.



This rental is located on a quiet cul-de-sac only a few minutes from Honeymoon Island, Dunedin Causeway and World famous Clearwater Beach!

A rated schools- Lake St. George Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Countryside High School are close by. Renters insurance required.



Rent: $1480

Security Deposit: $1480

Beds: 3

Bath: 2

Garage: 1

Sorry no pets.



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE5554009)