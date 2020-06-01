All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

3629 Ashley Ct.

3629 Ashley Court · No Longer Available
Location

3629 Ashley Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home For Rent in Palm Harbor! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home for rent in Palm Harbor. This rental home is located in the Lake St. George area of Palm Harbor. This duplex has been completely renovated and comes with 2 extra parking spaces perfect for guest use. Upon entering you will find a large open living/kitchen/dinning area. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Just off the kitchen is a space for an informal dinning area featuring a large bay window. The living room boast vaulted ceilings and tile flooring throughout. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet and attached bath. The master bath has been completely remodeled featuring a decorative tile shower and updated vanity. The guest bedrooms are spacious with plenty of storage. The guest bathroom has also been renovated featuring a decorative tiled shower/tub combo and updated vanity. The laundry is located in a hall closet and has washer/dryer hook ups provided for convenience. The back yard is large and L shaped as well as completely fenced in - perfect for outdoor entertaining.

This rental is located on a quiet cul-de-sac only a few minutes from Honeymoon Island, Dunedin Causeway and World famous Clearwater Beach!
A rated schools- Lake St. George Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Countryside High School are close by. Renters insurance required.

Rent: $1480
Security Deposit: $1480
Beds: 3
Bath: 2
Garage: 1
Sorry no pets.

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5554009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Ashley Ct. have any available units?
3629 Ashley Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 Ashley Ct. have?
Some of 3629 Ashley Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 Ashley Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Ashley Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Ashley Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3629 Ashley Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3629 Ashley Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3629 Ashley Ct. offers parking.
Does 3629 Ashley Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Ashley Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Ashley Ct. have a pool?
No, 3629 Ashley Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3629 Ashley Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3629 Ashley Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Ashley Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 Ashley Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

