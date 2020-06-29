3625 Margery Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Call Donna Blackstone 727-686-1376 or Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this cute cute 3 bedroom fully fenced backyard with GARAGE. Make this your home and be proud to have guests over. Granite kitchen NEW carpet in Bedrooms. Plenty of space and Washer Dryer Hookup inside the house. So close to shopping and dining. Pets allowed with restrictions to breeds.