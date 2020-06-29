3625 Margery Ct

3625 Margery Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Lake St. George
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Call Donna Blackstone 727-686-1376 or Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this cute cute 3 bedroom fully fenced backyard with GARAGE. Make this your home and be proud to have guests over. Granite kitchen NEW carpet in Bedrooms. Plenty of space and Washer Dryer Hookup inside the house. So close to shopping and dining. Pets allowed with restrictions to breeds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
