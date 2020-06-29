All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
3625 Margery Ct
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

3625 Margery Ct

3625 Margery Court · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3625 Margery Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Call Donna Blackstone 727-686-1376 or Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this cute cute 3 bedroom fully fenced backyard with GARAGE. Make this your home and be proud to have guests over. Granite kitchen NEW carpet in Bedrooms. Plenty of space and Washer Dryer Hookup inside the house. So close to shopping and dining. Pets allowed with restrictions to breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Margery Ct have any available units?
3625 Margery Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Margery Ct have?
Some of 3625 Margery Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Margery Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Margery Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Margery Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 Margery Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3625 Margery Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Margery Ct offers parking.
Does 3625 Margery Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Margery Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Margery Ct have a pool?
No, 3625 Margery Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Margery Ct have accessible units?
No, 3625 Margery Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Margery Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 Margery Ct has units with dishwashers.
