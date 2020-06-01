3600 MAGNOLIA RIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cable included walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Second floor condo tucked away in quiet setting in the Countryside area in Magnolia Ridge. This condo has carpeted living/dining area with sliders out the the enclosed Florida room with storage closet. There is a pass thru window into the eat in kitchen. The kitchen has a window, plenty of cabinet and counter space and room for a cozy tablea and chair set. Convenient laundry closet in the hallway with full size washer and dryer. Half bath for guests just down the hall. Spacious master bedroom with carpet, large walk in closet and attched master bath with tub/shower combination. This is a non smoking residence, no pets per the condo association and has water, sewer, trash and basic cable included in the rent.