3595 WHISPERING OAKS LANE

First floor three bedroom condo available in Countryside area. First floor end uit condo has screen enclosed lanai entrance where new washer & dryer are located in the utility closet, livingroom/diningroom combination with wood burning fireplace. Pass thru window to galley kitchen with dishwasher. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bath with walk in shower, guest bath with shower/tub combination. This is a non smoking residence. No community pool. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. No pets please.