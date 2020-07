Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You'll make long-lasting memories in this home! Features include a two-car garage, updated light fixtures, and tile and carpet floors throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, and the master bedroom boasts a private bath for your convenience. Don’t miss the sparkling pool in back, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Please contact us for more details or select Apply Now.