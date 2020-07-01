All apartments in Palm Harbor
Location

3452 Primrose Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ashley Downs - 3 bedroom plus large den upstairs. Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Hardwood flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms. Kitchen is fresh, clean and offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom color lighting, A large sink island provides lots of counter & storage space too. Bathrooms are updated, with 1/2 bath downstairs. New vanities, granite counter tops. Tub in master bath as well as walk in shower. Tub/shower combo in 2nd bathroom. 3 bedrooms and the additional large den make this great for families or a work at home office. Skylights provide natural lighting. Wooded views from the 2 balconies which face west. This home has been well maintained, with updated windows, and ADT security system (Service required) RING doorbell and additional storage space in the 2 car garage. Community offers a large pool and gated main entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 PRIMROSE WAY have any available units?
3452 PRIMROSE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 PRIMROSE WAY have?
Some of 3452 PRIMROSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 PRIMROSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3452 PRIMROSE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 PRIMROSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3452 PRIMROSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3452 PRIMROSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3452 PRIMROSE WAY offers parking.
Does 3452 PRIMROSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3452 PRIMROSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 PRIMROSE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3452 PRIMROSE WAY has a pool.
Does 3452 PRIMROSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3452 PRIMROSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 PRIMROSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3452 PRIMROSE WAY has units with dishwashers.

