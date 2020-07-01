3452 PRIMROSE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Ashley Downs - 3 bedroom plus large den upstairs. Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Hardwood flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms. Kitchen is fresh, clean and offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom color lighting, A large sink island provides lots of counter & storage space too. Bathrooms are updated, with 1/2 bath downstairs. New vanities, granite counter tops. Tub in master bath as well as walk in shower. Tub/shower combo in 2nd bathroom. 3 bedrooms and the additional large den make this great for families or a work at home office. Skylights provide natural lighting. Wooded views from the 2 balconies which face west. This home has been well maintained, with updated windows, and ADT security system (Service required) RING doorbell and additional storage space in the 2 car garage. Community offers a large pool and gated main entrance.