Palm Harbor, FL
3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE

3443 Fox Hunt Drive · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3443 Fox Hunt Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ideal location for this FURNISHED townhome in gated Ashley Downs. Spacious foyer entrance takes you to livingroom and dining area with laminate flooring and sliders to screen enclosed lanai. Spacious open kitchen with pass thru to dining area. Beautiful stairway to bedrooms and laundry with washer and dryer- volume ceilings with planter shelving thru out. Master bath with king bed and tiled walk in shower and double sink vanity. Twin beds in both guest bedrooms. Basic cable, lawn and trash is included in the rent. Community pool nearby. This is a non smoking residence and is rented fully furnished on a long term lease (the owner has a few items he is storing in the garage).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE have any available units?
3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE have?
Some of 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
