All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:10 PM

3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE

3308 Cloverplace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3308 Cloverplace Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Cloverplace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great opportunity for this villa that has been updated, repainted and super clean. Fantastic location with a fully fenced extra large yard and no backyard neighbors. Just a few steps away from the community pool, this home has brand new granite counters in the kitchen and breakfast bar, split bedroom floor plan, ceramic tile flooring in neutral tones, brand new carpeting in all three bedrooms, fresh interior paint in todays popular gray colors... the bedroom is tucked away at the back of the home through a double door, walk in closet, en suite bathroom and a sliding glass door that steps out to the patio. The north south orientation of this home allows the living area lots of sunlight through a second set of sliding glass doors accessed from the living room. 1 dog okay, no cats. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have any available units?
3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have?
Some of 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg