3308 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Great opportunity for this villa that has been updated, repainted and super clean. Fantastic location with a fully fenced extra large yard and no backyard neighbors. Just a few steps away from the community pool, this home has brand new granite counters in the kitchen and breakfast bar, split bedroom floor plan, ceramic tile flooring in neutral tones, brand new carpeting in all three bedrooms, fresh interior paint in todays popular gray colors... the bedroom is tucked away at the back of the home through a double door, walk in closet, en suite bathroom and a sliding glass door that steps out to the patio. The north south orientation of this home allows the living area lots of sunlight through a second set of sliding glass doors accessed from the living room. 1 dog okay, no cats. Available immediately!