All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N

3277 Fox Chase Circle North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3277 Fox Chase Circle North, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Convenient to shopping and minutes to the Gulf of Mexico, this 1 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit is a must see. Tile flooring throughout, full size washer/dryer in laundry room off screened in balcony. Balcony accessible via both living room and bedroom with tranquil view of wooded area. Access to the community via US19 and Belcher Rd. Community offers pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, pickleball, bocce ball area, playground, clubhouse with ping pong, fitness area, billiards. Minutes to restaurants, medical facilities and some of the best parks in the county. Tarpon Springs with it's Sponge Docks, Dunedin with it's farmers market and fabulous downtown, Safety Harbor and it's spa are all only a short drive away! This is indeed a great location, close to everything and yet in a quiet little corner of the county! Appointment only for convenience of current tenant who leaves the end of April. NO SMOKING, NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have any available units?
3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have?
Some of 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg