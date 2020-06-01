3277 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool pool table shuffle board hot tub tennis court

Convenient to shopping and minutes to the Gulf of Mexico, this 1 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit is a must see. Tile flooring throughout, full size washer/dryer in laundry room off screened in balcony. Balcony accessible via both living room and bedroom with tranquil view of wooded area. Access to the community via US19 and Belcher Rd. Community offers pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, pickleball, bocce ball area, playground, clubhouse with ping pong, fitness area, billiards. Minutes to restaurants, medical facilities and some of the best parks in the county. Tarpon Springs with it's Sponge Docks, Dunedin with it's farmers market and fabulous downtown, Safety Harbor and it's spa are all only a short drive away! This is indeed a great location, close to everything and yet in a quiet little corner of the county! Appointment only for convenience of current tenant who leaves the end of April. NO SMOKING, NO PETS