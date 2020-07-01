All apartments in Palm Harbor
3274 HAVILAND COURT

3274 Haviland Court · No Longer Available
Location

3274 Haviland Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Ground floor condo in gated community of The Bentley at Cobbs Landing. Pet Friendly! Located in the most private part of the community! You are going to love this rental!! Maintenance Free Living in the Pet Friendly Gated Community of Bentley At Cobb's Landing. Move In Ready 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Shows Light and Bright. French Door to Screened Porch with Storage area. Bright Kitchen features Granite Counter Top, Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Range, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Neutral Ceramic Tile and Breakfast Nook. Master Bedroom with Large Walk In Closet. Master Bath with Granite Counter Top, and Step In Shower. Guest Bedroom with Adjacent Bath. Maintenance Free Living with Community Pool and Spa. Trash Removal, Pool and Spa with BBQ Area, Clubhouse with Library & Fitness Facility, Entertainment Area and Fireplace. Pet Friendly. Shopping, Schools, Beaches, and Tampa International Airport Nearby. Rental rate includes Trash and Basic Cable. Tenant pays Electric, water sewer, additional cable and Internet service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3274 HAVILAND COURT have any available units?
3274 HAVILAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3274 HAVILAND COURT have?
Some of 3274 HAVILAND COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3274 HAVILAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3274 HAVILAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3274 HAVILAND COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3274 HAVILAND COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3274 HAVILAND COURT offer parking?
No, 3274 HAVILAND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3274 HAVILAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3274 HAVILAND COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3274 HAVILAND COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3274 HAVILAND COURT has a pool.
Does 3274 HAVILAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 3274 HAVILAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3274 HAVILAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3274 HAVILAND COURT has units with dishwashers.

