Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

3269 HAVILAND COURT

3269 Haviland Court · No Longer Available
Location

3269 Haviland Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Clean as a whistle !!! Stunning 2nd Floor 2/2 Condo overlooking pond !! Beautiful view of water and treetops from every room ! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Inside laundry room off kitchen with full size washer & dryer. Desirable split bedroom plan with ceiling fans and walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Extra storage room right inside front door. Both bathrooms have tubs with showers and granite counters. Safe gated community with fabulous clubhouse and pool overlooking lake. Plenty of chaise lounges, tables, umbrellas and barbeque grills for your use. Well equipped fitness room with dry sauna too. Garbage pickup at bottom of stairs for your convenience. The Bentley is right across street from Carwise Middle School. Very convenient location - easy access everywhere. You will love living here !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3269 HAVILAND COURT have any available units?
3269 HAVILAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3269 HAVILAND COURT have?
Some of 3269 HAVILAND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3269 HAVILAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3269 HAVILAND COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3269 HAVILAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3269 HAVILAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3269 HAVILAND COURT offer parking?
No, 3269 HAVILAND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3269 HAVILAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3269 HAVILAND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3269 HAVILAND COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3269 HAVILAND COURT has a pool.
Does 3269 HAVILAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 3269 HAVILAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3269 HAVILAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3269 HAVILAND COURT has units with dishwashers.
