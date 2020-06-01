3269 HAVILAND COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill sauna

Clean as a whistle !!! Stunning 2nd Floor 2/2 Condo overlooking pond !! Beautiful view of water and treetops from every room ! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Inside laundry room off kitchen with full size washer & dryer. Desirable split bedroom plan with ceiling fans and walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Extra storage room right inside front door. Both bathrooms have tubs with showers and granite counters. Safe gated community with fabulous clubhouse and pool overlooking lake. Plenty of chaise lounges, tables, umbrellas and barbeque grills for your use. Well equipped fitness room with dry sauna too. Garbage pickup at bottom of stairs for your convenience. The Bentley is right across street from Carwise Middle School. Very convenient location - easy access everywhere. You will love living here !!!