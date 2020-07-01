321 RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate three bedroom, two bathroom home in Ozona. Open floor plan and nicely updated. Brand new kitchen just installed with granite countertops, shaker cabinets and all new appliances. Master suite features french to doors to outside, ample walk in closet and private bath. Split bedrooms, lots of closet space, two car garage with washer and dryer included. The BEST part of this home is the fabulous new screen enclosed deck from one end of the house to the other! Large, private, nicely landscaped and garden views of the fenced backyard. Lawn service is included in rent. Available immediately.