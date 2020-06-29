All apartments in Palm Harbor
314 OVERSTREET COURT
314 OVERSTREET COURT

314 Overstreet Court · No Longer Available
Location

314 Overstreet Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet friendly...Desirable three bedroom, two bath, 2 car garage for rent..split plan for privacy. Home is in the great school district of Palm Harbor. Home has granite kitchen with newer appliances, a washer and dyer for tenant's convenience, and a fenced in yard for the family. Home is animal friendly. Tenants pay all utilities and lawn care. Landlord maintains pest control (excluding bedbugs). Beautiful quiet neighborhood for walking playing. Short drive to Dunedin causeway and Honeymoon Island. Screened porch off back for morning coffee or evening wine to relax and discuss the day. Come see today as this home always leases quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 OVERSTREET COURT have any available units?
314 OVERSTREET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 OVERSTREET COURT have?
Some of 314 OVERSTREET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 OVERSTREET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
314 OVERSTREET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 OVERSTREET COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 OVERSTREET COURT is pet friendly.
Does 314 OVERSTREET COURT offer parking?
Yes, 314 OVERSTREET COURT offers parking.
Does 314 OVERSTREET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 OVERSTREET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 OVERSTREET COURT have a pool?
No, 314 OVERSTREET COURT does not have a pool.
Does 314 OVERSTREET COURT have accessible units?
No, 314 OVERSTREET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 314 OVERSTREET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 OVERSTREET COURT has units with dishwashers.

