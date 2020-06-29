314 OVERSTREET COURT

Amenities

Pet friendly...Desirable three bedroom, two bath, 2 car garage for rent..split plan for privacy. Home is in the great school district of Palm Harbor. Home has granite kitchen with newer appliances, a washer and dyer for tenant's convenience, and a fenced in yard for the family. Home is animal friendly. Tenants pay all utilities and lawn care. Landlord maintains pest control (excluding bedbugs). Beautiful quiet neighborhood for walking playing. Short drive to Dunedin causeway and Honeymoon Island. Screened porch off back for morning coffee or evening wine to relax and discuss the day. Come see today as this home always leases quickly.