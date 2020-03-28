3110 S CANAL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home tucked away in Palm Harbor offers the privacy of a nature preserve backdrop, large tile flooring thru out the living area with volume ceilings in an open floor plan. Breakfast room is off the kitchen that has silestone counters and space for bar seating overlooking the living area. There is a nook area to be used as a den/office/sitting area with french doors out to your open patio in the back with lush tropical setting. Split bedroom plan with all bedrooms having laminate flooring. The master bath with tiled walk in shower, separate soaking tub, recessed lighting and plantation shutters. Walk in closets in the master bedroom then out to private nook which can be used as a sitting area, office or nursury and this also has french doors that lead to a covered patio Gazebo wired to hook up a tv! Spacious guest bedrooms and guest bath with tub/shower combination. Laundry room with laundry hook up and utility sink conveniently leads to the two car garage. There is a water softner and your sprinkler system is on private well water! The home is wired for ADT. Great schools, conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment. This is a non smoking residence and the rent includes lawn service. The owner will consider a pet with a pet fee.