All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 3110 S CANAL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
3110 S CANAL DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:37 AM

3110 S CANAL DRIVE

3110 South Canal Drive · (727) 784-6040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3110 South Canal Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home tucked away in Palm Harbor offers the privacy of a nature preserve backdrop, large tile flooring thru out the living area with volume ceilings in an open floor plan. Breakfast room is off the kitchen that has silestone counters and space for bar seating overlooking the living area. There is a nook area to be used as a den/office/sitting area with french doors out to your open patio in the back with lush tropical setting. Split bedroom plan with all bedrooms having laminate flooring. The master bath with tiled walk in shower, separate soaking tub, recessed lighting and plantation shutters. Walk in closets in the master bedroom then out to private nook which can be used as a sitting area, office or nursury and this also has french doors that lead to a covered patio Gazebo wired to hook up a tv! Spacious guest bedrooms and guest bath with tub/shower combination. Laundry room with laundry hook up and utility sink conveniently leads to the two car garage. There is a water softner and your sprinkler system is on private well water! The home is wired for ADT. Great schools, conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment. This is a non smoking residence and the rent includes lawn service. The owner will consider a pet with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 S CANAL DRIVE have any available units?
3110 S CANAL DRIVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 S CANAL DRIVE have?
Some of 3110 S CANAL DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 S CANAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3110 S CANAL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 S CANAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 S CANAL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3110 S CANAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3110 S CANAL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3110 S CANAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 S CANAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 S CANAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3110 S CANAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3110 S CANAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3110 S CANAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 S CANAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 S CANAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3110 S CANAL DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr
Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity