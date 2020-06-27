31 Lake Shore Dr

Amenities

This 3 bed rooms with one bath is located just a walking distance from lake tarpon. Schools are close and neighborhood are excellent. You can park your boat in the driveway and an activities play ground at the end of the street. It has central ac and heating, washer/dryer, porch in the back of the house, and a small shed also. Don't missed out on this wonderful house with a great location for relaxation and fun. My phone is ??(727) 286-0319?? and email is dogtag714@yahoo.com. You can text me or call and please apply to turbotenant.com

