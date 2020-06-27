All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

31 Lake Shore Dr

31 Lake Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

31 Lake Shore Dr, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
microwave
Rent - Property Id: 20796

This 3 bed rooms with one bath is located just a walking distance from lake tarpon. Schools are close and neighborhood are excellent. You can park your boat in the driveway and an activities play ground at the end of the street. It has central ac and heating, washer/dryer, porch in the back of the house, and a small shed also. Don't missed out on this wonderful house with a great location for relaxation and fun. My phone is ??(727) 286-0319?? and email is dogtag714@yahoo.com. You can text me or call and please apply to turbotenant.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20796
Property Id 20796

(RLNE5001778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Lake Shore Dr have any available units?
31 Lake Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Lake Shore Dr have?
Some of 31 Lake Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Lake Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
31 Lake Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Lake Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Lake Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 31 Lake Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 31 Lake Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 31 Lake Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Lake Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Lake Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 31 Lake Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 31 Lake Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 31 Lake Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Lake Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Lake Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
