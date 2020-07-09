All apartments in Palm Harbor
305 SOMERSET LANE
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

305 SOMERSET LANE

305 Somerset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 Somerset Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Centrally located townhome in the Palm Harbor area for 7 month rental. Completely furnished. Rent does NOT include water or electric. 2 Bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full baths with nice roomy closet space. Down stairs is the living area, 1/2 bath with a large living area including breakfast bar and dining table area with lazy susan. Inside laundry is furnished washer and Dryer. Large driveway will accommodate up to 3 normal size cars but no boats, or motorcycles allowed in HOA community. Exterior there are two large screened in areas. All Pets have to be approved by landlord. 1st month and security to activate lease with approved background/credit. Garbage, Pool, Hot-tub included in lease. Water, Elect utilities not included in lease. Must call for preview. Please see 3d photos of area . Application fee is $65 per adult. Background and credit check on all applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 SOMERSET LANE have any available units?
305 SOMERSET LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 SOMERSET LANE have?
Some of 305 SOMERSET LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 SOMERSET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
305 SOMERSET LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 SOMERSET LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 SOMERSET LANE is pet friendly.
Does 305 SOMERSET LANE offer parking?
No, 305 SOMERSET LANE does not offer parking.
Does 305 SOMERSET LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 SOMERSET LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 SOMERSET LANE have a pool?
Yes, 305 SOMERSET LANE has a pool.
Does 305 SOMERSET LANE have accessible units?
No, 305 SOMERSET LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 SOMERSET LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 SOMERSET LANE has units with dishwashers.

