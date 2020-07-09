305 SOMERSET LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Centrally located townhome in the Palm Harbor area for 7 month rental. Completely furnished. Rent does NOT include water or electric. 2 Bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full baths with nice roomy closet space. Down stairs is the living area, 1/2 bath with a large living area including breakfast bar and dining table area with lazy susan. Inside laundry is furnished washer and Dryer. Large driveway will accommodate up to 3 normal size cars but no boats, or motorcycles allowed in HOA community. Exterior there are two large screened in areas. All Pets have to be approved by landlord. 1st month and security to activate lease with approved background/credit. Garbage, Pool, Hot-tub included in lease. Water, Elect utilities not included in lease. Must call for preview. Please see 3d photos of area . Application fee is $65 per adult. Background and credit check on all applicants.