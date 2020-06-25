All apartments in Palm Harbor
30 Beechtree Ct.
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

30 Beechtree Ct

30 Beechtree Court · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Location

30 Beechtree Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Westlake Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Westlake Village Beauty! - Desirable Westlake Village, Located in the Palm Harbor Middle & University High School area! This is a beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. A beautiful courtyard entrance welcomes you to 2,177 sq. ft. of move in ready living! Separate Living rm & Dining Rm. Fam rm opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, screen encl patio, lrg fenced yard, paver patio. Granite countertops and newer Stainless steel appliances, inside laundry rm with W&D, sink and storage cabinets. Huge Master suite with walk in closet, laminate floors and totally remodeled and new ensuite with seamless glass enclosed walk in shower, twin sinks with quartz counters, tile floors, lights & fixtures. All Laminate and tile floors, no carpeting! New interior paint, beautiful crown and cove molding. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, blinds, Plantation shutters in living room and dining room. Split floor plan with 1 bedroom /office off laundry room, 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, split by large bathroom with full tub, large vanity with dual sinks. Rent includes Lawn maintenance, Pest Control & Trash. The Westlake Village Community offers a Jr. Olympic-size pool, tennis,volleyball & basketball courts, trails, playground & clubhouse. Minutes from downtown Old Palm Harbor & shopping! * 2 dogs permitted up to 75 lbs with Renters Liability Insurance and refundable $500 deposit with proof of license & vet shots, no smoking permitted. * THIS IS A MUST SEE, AS IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!***MOVE IN DATE FLEXIBLE****

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4813026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30 Beechtree Ct have any available units?
30 Beechtree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Beechtree Ct have?
Some of 30 Beechtree Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Beechtree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
30 Beechtree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Beechtree Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Beechtree Ct is pet friendly.
Does 30 Beechtree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 30 Beechtree Ct offers parking.
Does 30 Beechtree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Beechtree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Beechtree Ct have a pool?
Yes, 30 Beechtree Ct has a pool.
Does 30 Beechtree Ct have accessible units?
No, 30 Beechtree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Beechtree Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Beechtree Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

