30 Beechtree Ct.

Westlake Village Beauty! - Desirable Westlake Village, Located in the Palm Harbor Middle & University High School area! This is a beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. A beautiful courtyard entrance welcomes you to 2,177 sq. ft. of move in ready living! Separate Living rm & Dining Rm. Fam rm opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, screen encl patio, lrg fenced yard, paver patio. Granite countertops and newer Stainless steel appliances, inside laundry rm with W&D, sink and storage cabinets. Huge Master suite with walk in closet, laminate floors and totally remodeled and new ensuite with seamless glass enclosed walk in shower, twin sinks with quartz counters, tile floors, lights & fixtures. All Laminate and tile floors, no carpeting! New interior paint, beautiful crown and cove molding. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, blinds, Plantation shutters in living room and dining room. Split floor plan with 1 bedroom /office off laundry room, 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, split by large bathroom with full tub, large vanity with dual sinks. Rent includes Lawn maintenance, Pest Control & Trash. The Westlake Village Community offers a Jr. Olympic-size pool, tennis,volleyball & basketball courts, trails, playground & clubhouse. Minutes from downtown Old Palm Harbor & shopping! * 2 dogs permitted up to 75 lbs with Renters Liability Insurance and refundable $500 deposit with proof of license & vet shots, no smoking permitted. * THIS IS A MUST SEE, AS IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!***MOVE IN DATE FLEXIBLE****



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4813026)