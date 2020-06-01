297 Arbor Drive East

Amenities
Perfect family home in the heart of Palm Harbor with sought after Palm Harbor schools. Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Living and dining room combination with a bonus room leading out to a fenced backyard. This home is centrally located for easy access to the Pinellas Trail, Palm Harbor YMCA, shopping, food, entertainment and beaches. Do not miss this opportunity to be in a great location! **Seller's offering a ONE-YEAR HOME WARRANTY**
Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.