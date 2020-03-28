All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

2969 Bonaventure Cir 202

2969 Bonaventure Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2969 Bonaventure Cir, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Bonaventure

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066

Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch. Great corner location at the front of the neighborhood with lots of natural light, 1 parking space included with many guest parking spots nearby, Open floor plan has a spacious living room/dining room combo with beautiful tile, master bedroom has it's own bath with tub and shower and a HUGE walk in closet. Screened in porch overlooks scenic area perfect for nature lovers. Additional amenities include a new air conditioner installed less than a year ago, utility/storage area that includes full sized washer/dryer. Enjoy the community pool and the spa and fitness center. Great Countryside/East lake community within minutes to beaches and Honeymoon Island, Countryside Mall, movie theaters, and an endless amount of shopping/dining options as well as many great schools. A great place to call home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3066
Property Id 3066

(RLNE4816263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have any available units?
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have?
Some of 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 is pet friendly.
Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 offers parking.
Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have a pool?
Yes, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 has a pool.
Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have accessible units?
No, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg