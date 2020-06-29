2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Corner unit 2bd 2ba cozy villa. Bright kitchen with all New stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans throughout. Walk in closets. Community has 2 pools. Close to schools and shopping, restaurants and beaches.