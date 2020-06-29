2928 Bancroft Circle East, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Fox Chase
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Corner unit 2bd 2ba cozy villa. Bright kitchen with all New stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans throughout. Walk in closets. Community has 2 pools. Close to schools and shopping, restaurants and beaches.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E have any available units?
2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.