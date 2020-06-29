All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:11 AM

2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E

2928 Bancroft Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2928 Bancroft Circle East, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Corner unit 2bd 2ba cozy villa. Bright kitchen with all New stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans throughout. Walk in closets. Community has 2 pools. Close to schools and shopping, restaurants and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E have any available units?
2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E have?
Some of 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E currently offering any rent specials?
2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E pet-friendly?
No, 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E offer parking?
No, 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E does not offer parking.
Does 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E have a pool?
Yes, 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E has a pool.
Does 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E have accessible units?
No, 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 BANCROFT CIRCLE E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg