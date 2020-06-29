All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2884 DOWNING COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2884 DOWNING COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2884 DOWNING COURT

2884 Downing Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2884 Downing Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Palm Harbor - North Countryside. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. New carpet. Eating area in kitchen. Vaulted ceiling. Inside utility with washer and dryer hookups. French door open from living area and master bedroom to the screened pool with a large covered lanai area complete with child safety fence. Freshly painted.Refrigerator to be replaced with stainless steel. Good location close to schools, hospital, shopping, restaurants, banks, and a short drive to the beaches. Rent includes pool service. Pet considered. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 DOWNING COURT have any available units?
2884 DOWNING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2884 DOWNING COURT have?
Some of 2884 DOWNING COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2884 DOWNING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2884 DOWNING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 DOWNING COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2884 DOWNING COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2884 DOWNING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2884 DOWNING COURT offers parking.
Does 2884 DOWNING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2884 DOWNING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 DOWNING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2884 DOWNING COURT has a pool.
Does 2884 DOWNING COURT have accessible units?
No, 2884 DOWNING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 DOWNING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2884 DOWNING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg