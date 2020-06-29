2884 DOWNING COURT

Amenities

Palm Harbor - North Countryside. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. New carpet. Eating area in kitchen. Vaulted ceiling. Inside utility with washer and dryer hookups. French door open from living area and master bedroom to the screened pool with a large covered lanai area complete with child safety fence. Freshly painted.Refrigerator to be replaced with stainless steel. Good location close to schools, hospital, shopping, restaurants, banks, and a short drive to the beaches. Rent includes pool service. Pet considered. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.