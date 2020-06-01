All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:03 PM

2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE

2784 Cactus Hill Place · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Location

2784 Cactus Hill Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Clean as a whistle and available immediately! Volume ceilings, light and bright throughout this adorable home with brand new carpet in the second bedroom, laminate flooring and ceramic tile throughout the rest of the home, fresh interior and exterior paint in todays popular colors, screen enclosed back porch overlooking HUGE fenced in back yard, large open kitchen with some stainless appliances, lots and lots of counter space and cabinetry, one car garage with washer/dryer hookup and brand new garage door and garage door opener. Lake St. George Community is located within close proximity to Tampa, St. Pete, the airport, beaches, shopping... it also boasts a resident only community pier and lake, lovely swimming pool area and recreation park (all within walking distance from this home!) . Please see additional photos in virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE have any available units?
2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE have?
Some of 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE offers parking.
Does 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE has a pool.
Does 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.

