2784 CACTUS HILL PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Clean as a whistle and available immediately! Volume ceilings, light and bright throughout this adorable home with brand new carpet in the second bedroom, laminate flooring and ceramic tile throughout the rest of the home, fresh interior and exterior paint in todays popular colors, screen enclosed back porch overlooking HUGE fenced in back yard, large open kitchen with some stainless appliances, lots and lots of counter space and cabinetry, one car garage with washer/dryer hookup and brand new garage door and garage door opener. Lake St. George Community is located within close proximity to Tampa, St. Pete, the airport, beaches, shopping... it also boasts a resident only community pier and lake, lovely swimming pool area and recreation park (all within walking distance from this home!) . Please see additional photos in virtual tour.