Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2700 Nebraska Avenue

2700 Nebraska Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Nebraska Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
27OO Nebraska Avenue, Unit 2-206 For Rent by Owner Highly sought-after living at the Landings Condo Community 2nd Floor (No Elevator) Corner Unit 1 Large Bedroom 1 full size Bathroom w/Tub Shower, Dining Room, Living Room Area off of the nice size kitchen area. Gleaming Hardwood Floors in the main Living Area Large size Bedroom with 2 large closet areas, carpeting New AC Unit Ceiling Fans New Windows through out Laundry Room with full size Washer/Dryer and cabinets Condo has been Freshly Painted Kitchen has pass thru window to the lanai for easy entertaining. Nice size Lanai quiet, tranquil and faces trees and landscaping Community Pool with facilities and gathering area with Pond areas Tranquil, Nature like surroundings This Condo has views of landscaping and trees with tranquil atmosphere Pets include: Cat, Bird, - with Non-Refundable fee required 1st, Last and Security Deposit Required Condo Approval and Rental Application Approval Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Nebraska Avenue have any available units?
2700 Nebraska Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Nebraska Avenue have?
Some of 2700 Nebraska Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Nebraska Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Nebraska Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Nebraska Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Nebraska Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Nebraska Avenue offer parking?
No, 2700 Nebraska Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Nebraska Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Nebraska Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Nebraska Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Nebraska Avenue has a pool.
Does 2700 Nebraska Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2700 Nebraska Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Nebraska Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Nebraska Avenue has units with dishwashers.
