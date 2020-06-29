2700 Nebraska Avenue

Amenities

27OO Nebraska Avenue, Unit 2-206 For Rent by Owner Highly sought-after living at the Landings Condo Community 2nd Floor (No Elevator) Corner Unit 1 Large Bedroom 1 full size Bathroom w/Tub Shower, Dining Room, Living Room Area off of the nice size kitchen area. Gleaming Hardwood Floors in the main Living Area Large size Bedroom with 2 large closet areas, carpeting New AC Unit Ceiling Fans New Windows through out Laundry Room with full size Washer/Dryer and cabinets Condo has been Freshly Painted Kitchen has pass thru window to the lanai for easy entertaining. Nice size Lanai quiet, tranquil and faces trees and landscaping Community Pool with facilities and gathering area with Pond areas Tranquil, Nature like surroundings This Condo has views of landscaping and trees with tranquil atmosphere Pets include: Cat, Bird, - with Non-Refundable fee required 1st, Last and Security Deposit Required Condo Approval and Rental Application Approval Required