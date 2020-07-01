270 IXORA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great neighborhood in heart of Palm Harbor! Welcome home to this beautifully updated maintenance free villa with vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookup and a community pool. New flooring in all the bedrooms, updated bathrooms, new light fixtures and painting throughout. Enjoy one of the largest lots within the neighborhood with screen lanai, a new patio which makes this wonderful outdoor living space a pleasure. The rent includes water, trash pickup, lawn maintenance and use of the community pool. Cloverplace is located in prime location with A-rated schools and close to beaches, entertainment major retail shopping, grocery, restaurants and much more.