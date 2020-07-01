All apartments in Palm Harbor
270 IXORA DRIVE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

270 IXORA DRIVE

270 Ixora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

270 Ixora Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Cloverplace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great neighborhood in heart of Palm Harbor! Welcome home to this beautifully updated maintenance free villa with vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookup and a community pool. New flooring in all the bedrooms, updated bathrooms, new light fixtures and painting throughout. Enjoy one of the largest lots within the neighborhood with screen lanai, a new patio which makes this wonderful outdoor living space a pleasure. The rent includes water, trash pickup, lawn maintenance and use of the community pool. Cloverplace is located in prime location with A-rated schools and close to beaches, entertainment major retail shopping, grocery, restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 IXORA DRIVE have any available units?
270 IXORA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 IXORA DRIVE have?
Some of 270 IXORA DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 IXORA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
270 IXORA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 IXORA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 270 IXORA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 270 IXORA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 270 IXORA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 270 IXORA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 IXORA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 IXORA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 270 IXORA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 270 IXORA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 270 IXORA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 270 IXORA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 IXORA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

