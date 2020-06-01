All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD

2690 Coral Landings Boulevard · (727) 452-8380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2690 Coral Landings Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 633 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful Well-Maintained Community in the heart of Palm Harbor. Don't miss this sparkling clean 1 bed, 1 bath unit located on the 3rd floor. Some of the finer features include: inside washer and dryer, new A/C , Ceiling Fans, lights fixtures, laminate floor, breakfast bar with granite counter top and wardrobe. The condo is just minutes from the gorgeous gulf beaches, Anderson Park that overlooks beautiful Lake Tarpon, walking distance from shopping centers, banks, restaurants, Golf Courses and the best schools in Pinellas county. The community offers: Laundry Room, Pool, Fitness Center, Play-ground, Tennis court, Shuffleboard, Business center and more. This is a great opportunity for you and your family.
CALL TEXT OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY...MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD have any available units?
2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr
Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity