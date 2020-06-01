2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful Well-Maintained Community in the heart of Palm Harbor. Don't miss this sparkling clean 1 bed, 1 bath unit located on the 3rd floor. Some of the finer features include: inside washer and dryer, new A/C , Ceiling Fans, lights fixtures, laminate floor, breakfast bar with granite counter top and wardrobe. The condo is just minutes from the gorgeous gulf beaches, Anderson Park that overlooks beautiful Lake Tarpon, walking distance from shopping centers, banks, restaurants, Golf Courses and the best schools in Pinellas county. The community offers: Laundry Room, Pool, Fitness Center, Play-ground, Tennis court, Shuffleboard, Business center and more. This is a great opportunity for you and your family.

CALL TEXT OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY...MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!