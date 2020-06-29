All apartments in Palm Harbor
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE

2641 Grand Lakeside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Grand Lakeside Dr, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Cypress Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Check out this amazing Palm Harbor home for rent with DUAL MASTER SUITES located in GRAND CYPRESS on Lake Tarpon with boat ramp and dock. This Mediterranean, built and finished in 2007, has two story ceilings and a grand chandelier. The Great Room is adorned with crown molding & walnut hardwood flooring. The Kitchen has maple cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, pantry, center island, and abundant cabinetry. Your first floor Master Suite offers an oversized Bathroom with dual level sinks for him and her, 6 ft. tub, & large shower. The Master Closet is 13x11 & has cabinet level built-ins and impressive lighting. There is also a 2nd master suite upstairs in case you need to share your home your in-laws. The wrought iron staircase or elevator leads to the media/bonus room w/balcony w/ Italian Cast Balusters overlooking the pool and gardens. Two add'l Bedrooms share a bath. The fourth Bedroom is located privately w/bath and sliders to the balcony. All bedrooms include custom walk-in closets featuring built-ins and plenty of storage. The home office overlooks the upstairs open space. Outside, do some gourmet cooking in your stainless kitchen with grill, refrigerator, and granite countertops safely underneath the cabana roof. Park your boat and trailer or SUV in the oversized 3 car garage with 8-foot doors. Relax on your lanai or swim in your heated salt pool & spa w/pebble-tec finish. Gulf Beaches, Pinellas Trail or world-class shopping are within 30 mins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE have any available units?
2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
