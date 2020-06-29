2641 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Check out this amazing Palm Harbor home for rent with DUAL MASTER SUITES located in GRAND CYPRESS on Lake Tarpon with boat ramp and dock. This Mediterranean, built and finished in 2007, has two story ceilings and a grand chandelier. The Great Room is adorned with crown molding & walnut hardwood flooring. The Kitchen has maple cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, pantry, center island, and abundant cabinetry. Your first floor Master Suite offers an oversized Bathroom with dual level sinks for him and her, 6 ft. tub, & large shower. The Master Closet is 13x11 & has cabinet level built-ins and impressive lighting. There is also a 2nd master suite upstairs in case you need to share your home your in-laws. The wrought iron staircase or elevator leads to the media/bonus room w/balcony w/ Italian Cast Balusters overlooking the pool and gardens. Two add'l Bedrooms share a bath. The fourth Bedroom is located privately w/bath and sliders to the balcony. All bedrooms include custom walk-in closets featuring built-ins and plenty of storage. The home office overlooks the upstairs open space. Outside, do some gourmet cooking in your stainless kitchen with grill, refrigerator, and granite countertops safely underneath the cabana roof. Park your boat and trailer or SUV in the oversized 3 car garage with 8-foot doors. Relax on your lanai or swim in your heated salt pool & spa w/pebble-tec finish. Gulf Beaches, Pinellas Trail or world-class shopping are within 30 mins.