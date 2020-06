Amenities

Two bedroom, two full bath home with dock on deep canal to Lake Tarpon. Vaulted living area, dishwasher, inside hook-ups with washer and dryer. Cool and easy care terrazzo and laminate floors throughout. Florida room overlooks canal (large Florida room not included in square footage). Brand new A/C just installed. Nice sized workroom for lawn and fishing gear. Cyprus is north of Dolly Bay. Newer dock. Tenant is required to have renter's insurance.