Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

BOOKED thru JUNE 5th, 2020. This beautifully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP. Condo Located on the 2nd floor with gorgeous views from screen patio to Lake Tarpon and Community Pool. This unit COMES FURNISHED SEASONALLY ONLY. Lake Tarpon Villas is unique Waterfront Community nestled along Lake Tarpon with boat access. Queen Beds in both bedrooms.

WATER, INTERNET, BASIC CABLE, TRASH included in the RENT. NO ELEVATOR TO BUILDING.