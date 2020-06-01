All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

2472 INDIAN TRAIL W

2472 Indian Trail West · No Longer Available
Location

2472 Indian Trail West, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Indian Trails

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great schools and walking distance to Palm Harbor University High School. Great 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 car garage, pool home located in the sought after community of Indian Trails in Palm Harbor. Boasting over 2,400 air conditioned square feet, features include block construction, three way split bedroom floor plan, updated master bathroom, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, screen enclosed pool with pavered deck and fenced rear yard. Location, location, location. Close to restaurants, Shops, The Pinellas Trail, The Dunedin Causeway, Caladesi and Honeymoon Islands... and a short commute to Tampa International Airport and the Famous Clearwater Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W have any available units?
2472 INDIAN TRAIL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W have?
Some of 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W currently offering any rent specials?
2472 INDIAN TRAIL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W pet-friendly?
No, 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W offer parking?
Yes, 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W offers parking.
Does 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W have a pool?
Yes, 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W has a pool.
Does 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W have accessible units?
No, 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W does not have accessible units.
Does 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2472 INDIAN TRAIL W has units with dishwashers.
