2430 Falcon Ln

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Large, updated 4/3/2 in Palm Harbor. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



First time on the market for rent! This immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2 car garage, home, is located in a desirable community of tree-lined residential streets, located next to the world-famous Copperhead Golf Course in Palm Harbor. Close to good schools, shopping and dining.



This home features a huge living room that opens up to a formal dining room, through the formal dining room leads to a large open kitchen, all updated. Complete with appliances, marble counter tops,marble eat in table/island with storage underneath, beautiful back splash and a reverse osmosis water filtration system. Off of the kitchen is an updated 1/2 bathroom and family room, all open and perfect for conversation while cooking.



Gorgeous hardwood stairs lead up to 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, all with brand new pine flooring and updated bathrooms. The master bedroom is HUGE! Vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and gorgeous remodeled bathroom!



This home is located on a corner lot, with an over sized, fenced in backyard featuring pristine grass. Also in the backyard is a huge fenced in patio, just off the kitchen and family room.



Rent includes water softener salt and lawn fertilizing.



https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1739595



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5712445)