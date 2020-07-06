All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2430 Falcon Ln

2430 Falcon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2430 Falcon Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large, updated 4/3/2 in Palm Harbor. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

First time on the market for rent! This immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2 car garage, home, is located in a desirable community of tree-lined residential streets, located next to the world-famous Copperhead Golf Course in Palm Harbor. Close to good schools, shopping and dining.

This home features a huge living room that opens up to a formal dining room, through the formal dining room leads to a large open kitchen, all updated. Complete with appliances, marble counter tops,marble eat in table/island with storage underneath, beautiful back splash and a reverse osmosis water filtration system. Off of the kitchen is an updated 1/2 bathroom and family room, all open and perfect for conversation while cooking.

Gorgeous hardwood stairs lead up to 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, all with brand new pine flooring and updated bathrooms. The master bedroom is HUGE! Vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and gorgeous remodeled bathroom!

This home is located on a corner lot, with an over sized, fenced in backyard featuring pristine grass. Also in the backyard is a huge fenced in patio, just off the kitchen and family room.

Rent includes water softener salt and lawn fertilizing.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1739595

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5712445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Falcon Ln have any available units?
2430 Falcon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 Falcon Ln have?
Some of 2430 Falcon Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 Falcon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Falcon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Falcon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 Falcon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2430 Falcon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2430 Falcon Ln offers parking.
Does 2430 Falcon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Falcon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Falcon Ln have a pool?
No, 2430 Falcon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2430 Falcon Ln have accessible units?
No, 2430 Falcon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Falcon Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2430 Falcon Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

