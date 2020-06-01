240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Zoned for Palm Harbor University, Palm Harbor Middle & Ozona Elementary Schools! Walk or bike to gorgeous Honeymoon Beach/Caladesi Island & Pinellas Trails. Well maintained spacious home has so much to offer, Open floor Plan, high ceilings, large Living room W/ fireplace opens to dining room and additional 150 SQ Ft in bonus /Family room (not in Public records) Newer kitchen has a large pantry W/newer Appliances open to breakfast nook, Spacious Master suite with a large walk-in closet, Updated private bath with whirlpool- jetted tub & separate shower. Good size additional two bedrooms. Newer Brick pavedred patio overlooks a great large fenced -in backyard. Oversized 2 car garage, newer A/C system, newer water heater, newer windows. 5 Minutes to Down Town Dunedin, 10-15 Minutes to Clearwater Beach, Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks & Safety Harbor Spa. 25-30 Minutes to Tampa & St Pete Airports. Welcome 1,2 or 3 Year Lease, Small Pets OK.