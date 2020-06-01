All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD

240 Whisper Lake Road · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

240 Whisper Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Zoned for Palm Harbor University, Palm Harbor Middle & Ozona Elementary Schools! Walk or bike to gorgeous Honeymoon Beach/Caladesi Island & Pinellas Trails. Well maintained spacious home has so much to offer, Open floor Plan, high ceilings, large Living room W/ fireplace opens to dining room and additional 150 SQ Ft in bonus /Family room (not in Public records) Newer kitchen has a large pantry W/newer Appliances open to breakfast nook, Spacious Master suite with a large walk-in closet, Updated private bath with whirlpool- jetted tub & separate shower. Good size additional two bedrooms. Newer Brick pavedred patio overlooks a great large fenced -in backyard. Oversized 2 car garage, newer A/C system, newer water heater, newer windows. 5 Minutes to Down Town Dunedin, 10-15 Minutes to Clearwater Beach, Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks & Safety Harbor Spa. 25-30 Minutes to Tampa & St Pete Airports. Welcome 1,2 or 3 Year Lease, Small Pets OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 275
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD have any available units?
240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD have?
Some of 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD has a pool.
Does 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 WHISPER LAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
