Palm Harbor, FL
239 Myrtle Court
Last updated July 27 2019 at 12:10 AM

239 Myrtle Court

239 Myrtle Court · No Longer Available
Location

239 Myrtle Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,799, Available 7/22/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Myrtle Court have any available units?
239 Myrtle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 239 Myrtle Court currently offering any rent specials?
239 Myrtle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Myrtle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Myrtle Court is pet friendly.
Does 239 Myrtle Court offer parking?
No, 239 Myrtle Court does not offer parking.
Does 239 Myrtle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Myrtle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Myrtle Court have a pool?
No, 239 Myrtle Court does not have a pool.
Does 239 Myrtle Court have accessible units?
No, 239 Myrtle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Myrtle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Myrtle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Myrtle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Myrtle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
