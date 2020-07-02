All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2353 Cypress Pond Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2353 Cypress Pond Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2353 Cypress Pond Road

2353 Cypress Pond Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2353 Cypress Pond Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Gleneagles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Great location!!! Minutes between Tampa & Beaches... Luxury apartments with awesome amenities... Close to shopping & minutes to Tampa Int', Palm Harbor, Clearwater, Dunedin, Countryside... Minutes to Honeymoon State Park Nature Preserve & dog beaches. For more information on this property contact Robert Clark @ 727-692-0349.

SPECIAL: Reduced Rent & Specials!

"Its Just That Easy"

A-Team Apartment Rentals!

Robert Clark 727-692-0349

Licensed Real Estate Agent

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2353-cypress-pond-rd-palm-harbor-fl-34683-usa/2360b042-a7cb-41ae-bd29-16c697e6dfe2

(RLNE5662718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 Cypress Pond Road have any available units?
2353 Cypress Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2353 Cypress Pond Road have?
Some of 2353 Cypress Pond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 Cypress Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
2353 Cypress Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 Cypress Pond Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2353 Cypress Pond Road is pet friendly.
Does 2353 Cypress Pond Road offer parking?
Yes, 2353 Cypress Pond Road offers parking.
Does 2353 Cypress Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2353 Cypress Pond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 Cypress Pond Road have a pool?
Yes, 2353 Cypress Pond Road has a pool.
Does 2353 Cypress Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 2353 Cypress Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 Cypress Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2353 Cypress Pond Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg