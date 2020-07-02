2353 Cypress Pond Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

Great location!!! Minutes between Tampa & Beaches... Luxury apartments with awesome amenities... Close to shopping & minutes to Tampa Int', Palm Harbor, Clearwater, Dunedin, Countryside... Minutes to Honeymoon State Park Nature Preserve & dog beaches. For more information on this property contact Robert Clark @ 727-692-0349.



SPECIAL: Reduced Rent & Specials!



"Its Just That Easy"



A-Team Apartment Rentals!



Robert Clark 727-692-0349



Licensed Real Estate Agent



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2353-cypress-pond-rd-palm-harbor-fl-34683-usa/2360b042-a7cb-41ae-bd29-16c697e6dfe2



(RLNE5662718)