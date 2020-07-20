2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Second floor condo in gated Stillwater of Palm Harbor has just been freshly painted with new carpet and has living area with separate dining nook into efficient kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets, stainless appliances and closet pantry. There is a stackable washer and dryer in the hall. Split bedroom plan and both bathrooms have the shower/tub combinations. Ceiling fans and a front patio. There is a community pool and Clubhouse available. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please.