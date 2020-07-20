All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD

2350 Cypress Pond Rd # 1316 · No Longer Available
Location

2350 Cypress Pond Rd # 1316, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Second floor condo in gated Stillwater of Palm Harbor has just been freshly painted with new carpet and has living area with separate dining nook into efficient kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets, stainless appliances and closet pantry. There is a stackable washer and dryer in the hall. Split bedroom plan and both bathrooms have the shower/tub combinations. Ceiling fans and a front patio. There is a community pool and Clubhouse available. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD have any available units?
2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD have?
Some of 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD offer parking?
No, 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD has a pool.
Does 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 CYPRESS POND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
