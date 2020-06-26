230 OLD OAK CIRCLE

Amenities

Gorgeous, Custom Sibley Built Home! In Desirable Oak Trail Subdivision! Double Leaded Glass Door Entry! Spacious 3 Bedroom Plus Office or Possible 4th Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Large Pavered Lanai and Private, Lushly Landscaped Backyard! Everything has been Updated! Neutral Marble Tile Flooring Throughout! Neutral Paint & Decor! White Plantation Shutters! Living Room/ Dining Room Combo! Gourmet Kitchen Overlooks Family Room Featuring Marble, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Surround Sound. Chef's Kitchen has Dark Cherry Cabinetry, Granite Countertops! Stainless Upgraded Appliances, Subzero Look Alike Refrigerator (GE Monogram) Smooth top Range (Electrolux), Microwave (Miele) and Dishwasher (Samsung). Beautiful Tiled Backsplash with Under Cabinet Lighting! Built In Art Niches w/ Lights! Split Bedroom Plan! All Bedrooms have Walk In Closets! Ceiling Fans Throughout! Inviting Master Retreat with Coffered Ceiling! Updated Master Bath Features Jetted, Soaking Tub and Large Walk In Shower w/ Frameless Glass Door! Double Vanities w/ Granite Countertop! Dark Cherry Wood Cabinetry w/ Upgraded Brushed Nickel Pulls! Quality Tile Roof w/ Solar for Energy Savings! Quality Simonton Energy Efficient Double Pane Windows and Glass Sliding Doors (8ft)! New Coach Lights! Great Location! Close to Top Rated Schools! Shopping and World Renowned Beaches! Close to Pinellas Trail! Must See Inside to Appreciate!