Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

230 OLD OAK CIRCLE

230 Old Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

230 Old Oak Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Oak Trail

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, Custom Sibley Built Home! In Desirable Oak Trail Subdivision! Double Leaded Glass Door Entry! Spacious 3 Bedroom Plus Office or Possible 4th Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Large Pavered Lanai and Private, Lushly Landscaped Backyard! Everything has been Updated! Neutral Marble Tile Flooring Throughout! Neutral Paint & Decor! White Plantation Shutters! Living Room/ Dining Room Combo! Gourmet Kitchen Overlooks Family Room Featuring Marble, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Surround Sound. Chef's Kitchen has Dark Cherry Cabinetry, Granite Countertops! Stainless Upgraded Appliances, Subzero Look Alike Refrigerator (GE Monogram) Smooth top Range (Electrolux), Microwave (Miele) and Dishwasher (Samsung). Beautiful Tiled Backsplash with Under Cabinet Lighting! Built In Art Niches w/ Lights! Split Bedroom Plan! All Bedrooms have Walk In Closets! Ceiling Fans Throughout! Inviting Master Retreat with Coffered Ceiling! Updated Master Bath Features Jetted, Soaking Tub and Large Walk In Shower w/ Frameless Glass Door! Double Vanities w/ Granite Countertop! Dark Cherry Wood Cabinetry w/ Upgraded Brushed Nickel Pulls! Quality Tile Roof w/ Solar for Energy Savings! Quality Simonton Energy Efficient Double Pane Windows and Glass Sliding Doors (8ft)! New Coach Lights! Great Location! Close to Top Rated Schools! Shopping and World Renowned Beaches! Close to Pinellas Trail! Must See Inside to Appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE have any available units?
230 OLD OAK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE have?
Some of 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
230 OLD OAK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 OLD OAK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
