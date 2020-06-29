2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

This Light and Bright 2 bd/2 bath 1030 sf end unit villa with open floor plan in highly sought after Palm Harbor School District is ready to move into. Villas of Beacon Groves is an all age community with pool and very close to US 19 shopping, restaurants, gym, public transportation, Publix, Walmart and lots of other retail stores. This unit has new vinyl plank flooring in a deep shade, newer ceramic top self cleaning oven, newer refrigerator, g/d, w/d and dishwasher. Updated kitchen with designer terrazzo floor, and ceramic tile in bathrooms. The Florida room is fully enclosed and vented with HVAC and washer, dryer and water heater in closet. Grassy area behind unit means no rear neighbors and you are just 1/2 block from the pool.

Cable, trash & lawn mowing are included, too. Rent is $1200. Per month & 1st month, last month and 1 month security deposit required for move-in. Credit and background check required. Association application fee & interview is also required. NO PETS ALLOWED. 10 min. drive to Howard Park and beach, 20 mins. to Dunedin Causeway & Honeymoon Island on the Gulf of Mexico & about 35 mins. to Clearwater Beach. Many Public Golf Courses in the area, including Innisbrook, Home of the famous Valspar Tournament.