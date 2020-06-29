All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S

2280 Bancroft Circle South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2280 Bancroft Circle South, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This Light and Bright 2 bd/2 bath 1030 sf end unit villa with open floor plan in highly sought after Palm Harbor School District is ready to move into. Villas of Beacon Groves is an all age community with pool and very close to US 19 shopping, restaurants, gym, public transportation, Publix, Walmart and lots of other retail stores. This unit has new vinyl plank flooring in a deep shade, newer ceramic top self cleaning oven, newer refrigerator, g/d, w/d and dishwasher. Updated kitchen with designer terrazzo floor, and ceramic tile in bathrooms. The Florida room is fully enclosed and vented with HVAC and washer, dryer and water heater in closet. Grassy area behind unit means no rear neighbors and you are just 1/2 block from the pool.
Cable, trash & lawn mowing are included, too. Rent is $1200. Per month & 1st month, last month and 1 month security deposit required for move-in. Credit and background check required. Association application fee & interview is also required. NO PETS ALLOWED. 10 min. drive to Howard Park and beach, 20 mins. to Dunedin Causeway & Honeymoon Island on the Gulf of Mexico & about 35 mins. to Clearwater Beach. Many Public Golf Courses in the area, including Innisbrook, Home of the famous Valspar Tournament.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S have any available units?
2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S have?
Some of 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S currently offering any rent specials?
2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S pet-friendly?
No, 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S offer parking?
No, 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S does not offer parking.
Does 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S have a pool?
Yes, 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S has a pool.
Does 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S have accessible units?
No, 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2280 BANCROFT CIRCLE S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg