All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2261 TUSCANY TRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2261 TUSCANY TRACE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 AM

2261 TUSCANY TRACE

2261 Tuscany Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2261 Tuscany Trace, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
You can lease this 3 bedroom, 3 bath with garage townhome in resort style gated upscale community in Palm Harbor. Tuscany of Innisbrook. From the front door you can walk barefoot to the heated swimming pool. Community offer spectacular clubhouse with movie theatre, pool table, gym and gathering room. Here you're just minutes from entrance to world class Innisbrook Gulf Club. Split bedroom floor plan. Screened balcony. Washer dryer inside. Attached garage. Close to all major roads, shopping, car dealerships, Fabulous Florida beaches and Tampa International Airport and also Clearwater St Pete airport. Make an appointment to see it. It cane be the next place you'll call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 TUSCANY TRACE have any available units?
2261 TUSCANY TRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2261 TUSCANY TRACE have?
Some of 2261 TUSCANY TRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 TUSCANY TRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2261 TUSCANY TRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 TUSCANY TRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2261 TUSCANY TRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2261 TUSCANY TRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2261 TUSCANY TRACE offers parking.
Does 2261 TUSCANY TRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2261 TUSCANY TRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 TUSCANY TRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2261 TUSCANY TRACE has a pool.
Does 2261 TUSCANY TRACE have accessible units?
No, 2261 TUSCANY TRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 TUSCANY TRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2261 TUSCANY TRACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg