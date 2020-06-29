2261 TUSCANY TRACE

Amenities
You can lease this 3 bedroom, 3 bath with garage townhome in resort style gated upscale community in Palm Harbor. Tuscany of Innisbrook. From the front door you can walk barefoot to the heated swimming pool. Community offer spectacular clubhouse with movie theatre, pool table, gym and gathering room. Here you're just minutes from entrance to world class Innisbrook Gulf Club. Split bedroom floor plan. Screened balcony. Washer dryer inside. Attached garage. Close to all major roads, shopping, car dealerships, Fabulous Florida beaches and Tampa International Airport and also Clearwater St Pete airport. Make an appointment to see it. It cane be the next place you'll call home.