2245 Alden Ln Unit E

2245 Alden Lane
Location

2245 Alden Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Completely updated, charming 2/2 villa in Palm Harbor. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan, villa, is completely updated, featuring brand new wood flooring throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has gorgeous stainless steel appliances and solid wood cabinets. Guest bathroom features a garden tub, full rain shower head and gorgeous new tiling. Master bathroom includes stunning new granite counter tops with a step down shower of river rock flooring and a full rain shower head. This property also includes a Florida room with a full washer and dryer, and steps out to a little porch in the backyard.

.Located in the Villas of Beacon Groves subdivision, you are close to US-19, all the conveniences,, shops, restaurants, etc. 30 minutes to airport, 20 minutes to area beaches, minutes to schools and shopping. Prime Palm Harbor location, with great schools!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1739589

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5701944)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Alden Ln Unit E have any available units?
2245 Alden Ln Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 Alden Ln Unit E have?
Some of 2245 Alden Ln Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Alden Ln Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Alden Ln Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Alden Ln Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 2245 Alden Ln Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2245 Alden Ln Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 2245 Alden Ln Unit E offers parking.
Does 2245 Alden Ln Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 Alden Ln Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Alden Ln Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 2245 Alden Ln Unit E has a pool.
Does 2245 Alden Ln Unit E have accessible units?
No, 2245 Alden Ln Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Alden Ln Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 Alden Ln Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.

