2245 Alden Ln Unit E

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Completely updated, charming 2/2 villa in Palm Harbor. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan, villa, is completely updated, featuring brand new wood flooring throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has gorgeous stainless steel appliances and solid wood cabinets. Guest bathroom features a garden tub, full rain shower head and gorgeous new tiling. Master bathroom includes stunning new granite counter tops with a step down shower of river rock flooring and a full rain shower head. This property also includes a Florida room with a full washer and dryer, and steps out to a little porch in the backyard.



.Located in the Villas of Beacon Groves subdivision, you are close to US-19, all the conveniences,, shops, restaurants, etc. 30 minutes to airport, 20 minutes to area beaches, minutes to schools and shopping. Prime Palm Harbor location, with great schools!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1739589



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



No Pets Allowed



