Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Fresh, clean, and ready for immediate move in! This beautifully bright end unit is the best that Glenbrook East has to offer with easy access to Belcher Rd and close proximity to beaches, shopping, and entertainment so you can spend more time living and less time driving. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and first floor master bedroom maximize the space to fill your new home with light and love. The spacious kitchen boasts gleaming stone countertops that are sure to inspire even novice chefs to create new meals and memories with loved ones. An adorable loft upstairs is ideal for a home office, playroom, or second living space to give every family member room to spread out and relax. Unwind outdoors with a screened in porch and community pool to help you cool off and make friends with your new neighbors. Schedule your showing today to make this your new home!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2243-andover-cir ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.